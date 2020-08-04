China reaffirms will take countermeasures after US did not renew visas of Chinese journalists

The show must go on ahead of the US elections

Both sides are finding petty things to squabble about at this stage, while maintaining the facade of the Phase One trade deal. The latest on this is that the US may be forcing Chinese journalists out the country by not renewing their visas.





China has come out to say that they will take countermeasures as necessary and that may include targeting US journalists based in Hong Kong as well.





This media/journalism battle has been ongoing for quite a while now but it is all part of the show that both sides are putting on to appease their respective camps, while not seriously escalating tensions to a degree that will hurt their respective interests.







