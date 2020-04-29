China "really active" in implementing trade deal: USTR says
The US trade representative speaking
A USTR representatives is on the wires saying:
The news on China is positive especially given the obvious distractions and implications from the coronavirus pandemic.
- China is "really active" and implementing trade deal
- China admitting US trade deal obligations despite virus
- talking extensively with Chinese officials to make sure they stay on track to meet purchase commitments in trade deal
- US keeps China on priority watchlist for concerns about intellectual property protections enforcement
In other news:
- USTR to seek more info on US e-commerce marketplaces
- Rght holders say Amazon insufficiently vetting sellers
- protections for intellectual property even more important during pandemic to encourage continued innovation in pharmaceutical sector, health technology