China "really active" in implementing trade deal: USTR says

The US trade representative speaking

A USTR representatives is on the wires saying:



China is "really active" and implementing trade deal

China admitting US trade deal obligations despite virus



talking extensively with Chinese officials to make sure they stay on track to meet purchase commitments in trade deal



US keeps China on priority watchlist for concerns about intellectual property protections enforcement

In other news: USTR to seek more info on US e-commerce marketplaces



Rght holders say Amazon insufficiently vetting sellers

protections for intellectual property even more important during pandemic to encourage continued innovation in pharmaceutical sector, health technology



The news on China is positive especially given the obvious distractions and implications from the coronavirus pandemic.