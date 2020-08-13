China reiterates that it hopes US creates conditions for implementation of Phase One trade deal

Comments by China's vice commerce minister





Says hopes US stops restrictive, discriminatory actions against Chinese firms This reaffirms the message from the end of last week here , as both sides are reportedly preparing for talks later this week to assess the Phase One trade deal.

The message from China above also relates to recent measures taken by the US against WeChat and TikTok, in which there have been reports suggesting that they will be part of the upcoming negotiations.





This will be a key spot to watch as we look towards the weekend in trading tomorrow.