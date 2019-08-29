China reiterates that it opposes escalation of a trade war
Comments by China's commerce ministry spokesman
- Hopes that US will show sincerity and concrete action
- Hopes that US will meet China halfway on trade issues
- Says willing to resolve the issue via a calm attitude
- Says that both sides have been in touch, are in effective contact
- Says no other details on trade talks
China reiterating the same message once again. But if anything else, they're not really acknowledging a shift in stance as per what Trump suggested earlier in the week.
The fact that both sides remain on talking terms is a good thing I guess. However, with no firm details about when they will meet next, it is hard to really feel optimistic about how things are progressing amid ongoing tit-for-tat tariffs.