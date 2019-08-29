China reiterates that it opposes escalation of a trade war

Comments by China's commerce ministry spokesman





Hopes that US will show sincerity and concrete action

Hopes that US will meet China halfway on trade issues

Says willing to resolve the issue via a calm attitude

Says that both sides have been in touch, are in effective contact

Says no other details on trade talks

China reiterating the same message once again. But if anything else, they're not really acknowledging a shift in stance as per what Trump suggested earlier in the week.





The fact that both sides remain on talking terms is a good thing I guess. However, with no firm details about when they will meet next, it is hard to really feel optimistic about how things are progressing amid ongoing tit-for-tat tariffs.



