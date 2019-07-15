China reiterates that it will sanction US firms involved in Taiwan arms sales

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by China's foreign ministry

There are only a handful of firms believed to be involved in this matter as pointed out here, but even so their relation to other Chinese firms are a bit of a mystery - though I reckon China themselves should have their own defense contractors so yeah.

But the gesture here is more of a symbolic one rather than one of magnitude as it comes amid the backdrop of trade talks between both countries sitting in limbo.
ForexLive

