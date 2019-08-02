China reiterates that it will take countermeasures if US tariffs take effect

Comments this time by China's commerce ministry


  • Strongly dissatisfied with US' latest tariffs announcement and firmly opposes it
  • Hopes that US can rectify its mistakes as soon as possible
  • Says that US' escalation on trade is not in line with global interests
  • Hopes that both sides can resolve dispute on basis of equality
Pretty much the same stuff as what we heard from the Chinese foreign ministry earlier. The combative response should keep risk assets on the back foot still ahead of the US jobs report release later on in the day.

