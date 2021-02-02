China calls for the relationship with the US to be put back on a predictable and constructive track

Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi comments reported via Reuters:

says task for both China and US is to put relationship back on a predictable and constructive track of development

says China is prepared to work with the US to move the relationship forward along the track of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation

says no force can hold back China's development

says hopes the US will rise above the outdated mentality of zero-sum major power rivalry

The rapid deterioration in the US-China relationship in the past few years looks to be stabilising and improving. China had retaliated against the US via actions taken against US allies, less able to defend themselves than the US. An improvement in the US-China relationship bodes well for these allies such as Australia.