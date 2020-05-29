China repeats that Hong Kong is part of its internal affairs, no other country has the right to intervene
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
- Says that China opposes US actions, calls it 'pure nonsense'
- Urges US to stop frivolous political manoeuvres
China continues to repeat the same message as it has been doing when it comes to Hong Kong and the US, so there's nothing new in this.
All eyes will now be on US president Trump and his announcement later today. As such, we can expect the market to be more defensive amid the stirred tensions for the time being.