China repeats that it firmly opposes US' suppression of Huawei

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry











The remarks from China today are rather reserved - no specific mention of retaliation but there is anxiety surrounding the situation - but fitting with the tone that both sides are still largely holding off from escalating tensions too much for the time being.

This comes after the US moved to cut off Huawei's supply chain via fresh sanctions that will restrict any foreign semiconductor company from selling chips - developed or produced using US software/technology - to the Chinese company.