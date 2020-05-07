China repeats that US' Pompeo is lying about the origins of the coronavirus

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

The verbal tirade between the two countries is continuing, with China responding to Pompeo's remarks overnight here. The foreign ministry is saying that Pompeo is contradicting himself and is using "one lie to cover up another" on the matter above.
See here for global coronavirus case data

