China reportedly calls on state-owned enterprises to pick up Evergrande assets

Reuters reports on the matter





The report says that Beijing is pushing for government-owned firms and state-backed property developers to purchase some of Evergrande's assets, citing people with knowledge of the matter.





The firm is still believed to be on the brink of collapse, so this is perhaps an attempt to try and prevent more negative spillovers to the financial system - if it happens.





Adding to that, the report says that Beijing is still unlikely to intervene directly and resolve the crisis via a bailout, which is consistent with the message over the past few weeks.





If anything else, it also seems like the Chinese government is exhausting all other options where possible to not offer a direct bailout to Evergrande. As such, this is going to be a long and arduous process, considering the need for asset sales and restructuring.

