China reportedly considering curbs on rare earth exports to cripple US defense sector

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Financial Times reports on the matter

US China
The report says that China is exploring potential export limitations to rare earth minerals that are crucial for the use of assembling US F-35 fighter jets as well as other advanced weaponry, citing people involved in a government consultation.

For some context, China controls a large portion (between 70-80%) of global supply of certain rare earth minerals and this isn't quite their first look-in at trying to fight back against the US on this front as tensions continue to mount between both countries.

As mentioned before, even with Biden in charge, it doesn't mean that US-China relations are going to be any better in the coming years - probably only less disorderly.

