China considers using a term in trade deal to launch consultation with US over virus impact - Global Times

"China is likely considering using a term in the phase one #tradedeal about "natural disaster and other unforeseeable events" to launch a consultation with the US over the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the agreement but a decision is unlikely till full assessment at the end of Q1."

So, was the Valentine's Day present just something to soften up Trump before they pursue this route? That said, the report says that this should only come after China gets a better overview of the situation from Q1 economic numbers.