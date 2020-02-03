China reportedly considers lowering 2020 growth expectations due to coronavirus hit
Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter
The report says that Chinese officials are evaluating whether the target for economic growth this year - touted to be 'around 6% growth', should be softened as part of a broader review of how the government's plans will be impacted by the new coronavirus outbreak.
Adding that officials are also considering more measures to bolster the economy, although final decisions on the above matters have not been made.
I reckon the date to watch for any official changes to China's economic target and plans will come via the National People's Congress, which is to begin on 5 March.
But given the situation surround the coronavirus outbreak, we'll have to see if the session will progress according to schedule or not - should things not calm down by then.