China reportedly may restrict visas for US visitors with anti-China links
Reuters reports
The report cites people with knowledge of the proposed curbs, saying that China is planning tighter visa restrictions for US nationals with ties to anti-China groups.
The proposed move is said to be in the works "for months" already but you can't help but think that the timing of this leak is a bit 'convenient' after US actions this week.
The dollar has inched lower over the past few minutes with cable recovering from 1.2200 to 1.2235 while EUR/USD is up to session highs of 1.0983 currently.
I don't see this report as being a significant game changer ahead of trade talks but perhaps it is leading to some jitters among weak hands in what has been a quiet session so far.