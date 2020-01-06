China reportedly plans to send delegation to US for 15 January trade deal signing
Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter
The report says that the plan is still to send vice premier Liu He to ink the deal and that the team will be in Washington from 13 January to 15 January. This supports the reported dates highlighted by the SCMP earlier today here.
As mentioned then, this is looking more of a when rather than if at this stage. Instead, market participants will look towards the details and fine prints of the deal in order to try and get a feel of how it influences US-China trade relations in the bigger picture.