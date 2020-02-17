China reportedly proposes delaying annual NPC meeting

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Xinhua reports on the matter

The report says that the National People's Congress (NPC) standing committee are holding a meeting next Monday to review a delay of the annual session, slated to begin in March.

This isn't the first we're hearing of this, as there was also a report here last week.

With the coronavirus outbreak situation still gripping the country and its economy, it makes sense to push the session back a little to get a better overview of what is happening.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose