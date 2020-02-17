China reportedly proposes delaying annual NPC meeting

Xinhua reports on the matter





This isn't the first we're hearing of this, as there was also a report here last week.







With the coronavirus outbreak situation still gripping the country and its economy, it makes sense to push the session back a little to get a better overview of what is happening.

The report says that the National People's Congress (NPC) standing committee are holding a meeting next Monday to review a delay of the annual session, slated to begin in March.