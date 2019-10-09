China reportedly said to propose increased agricultural purchases to ease trade war

China is said to propose to purchase an extra $10 mln tonnes of US soybeans





The report cites people briefed on ongoing negotiations, adds that the Chinese "are ready to de-escalate" and that "Liu He is coming with real offers, it's not an empty visit".





The above just adds to the Bloomberg report here but it is continuing to keep risk assets in a good mood for the time being.







ForexLive

Treasury yields are markedly higher with 10-year yields now up by nearly 3 bps to 1.558% while US futures are up by 1% as we move towards European midday.