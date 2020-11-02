China reportedly set to ban Australian copper and sugar this week

SCMP reports on the matter





The report says that Chinese importers are readying themselves for another fresh round of curbs on Australian trade items, with bans on copper ore and copper concentrate, as well as sugar, expected to be introduced this week.





This comes after China has banned imports of Australian timber from Queensland and a second Australian grain exporter had its barley imports suspended over the weekend.





All of this of course is largely due to the ongoing escalation in tensions between the two that has taken a turn for the worse since the coronavirus crisis.





In the bigger picture, this isn't good news for the aussie amid the rocky period for the economy in light of the pandemic. AUD/USD is at session lows around 0.6990-05 now.



