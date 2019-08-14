China reportedly sticking to September trade talks after US tariffs delay

Bloomberg reports





The report says that Chinese officials are sticking to their plan to visit Washington next month for face-to-face trade meetings, citing people familiar with the matter.





That said, one source says that Chinese negotiators are still not very optimistic of any progress as officials are unlikely to make concessions in the run up to 1 October - which marks the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic.





I reckon this just reaffirms the notion that talks are back on track but there is still some skepticism surrounding how much progress can be achieved during the talks.





Not only that, there's still a couple of weeks between now and the time when talks will take place and who knows what may happen in between?



