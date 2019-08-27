China reportedly to loosen, remove car purchase limits
According to state media, Xinhua
It is being reported that China is considering to relax and remove certain restrictions on auto purchases as well as actively support new-energy vehicle purchases. This of course comes as China's auto market is seen collapsing over the past twelve months.
The welcome news here is giving risk assets a bit more of a lift on the day with USD/JPY now rising to 105.90 from 105.70 earlier. Equities are also paring losses as such, with China seen stepping in to bolster consumption activity.