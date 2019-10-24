China reportedly willing to buy $20 billion of US agricultural products in year one

Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter









I don't think you can really look at this with much positivity as it reaffirms the fact that China can't keep up with the original commitment after the Washington meeting - where the US said it would be $40-$50 billion worth of purchases.







If anything else, all this does is just reaffirm the recent reports we've been getting over the last few weeks. It is now over to the next set of talks to see if this is acceptable to both sides in order to put pen to paper on a trade truce for the time being.

The report says that China is aiming to buy at least $20 billion of farm goods in a year if it signs a partial trade deal with the US. Adding that in the second year, those purchases could rise to $40-$50 billion when all punitive tariffs are removed.