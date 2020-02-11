China reports 2,478 new coronavirus cases

The number of cases rose 2,478 compared to 3,062 a day earlier.



Jan 17: 41

Jan 19: 62

Jan 20: 201

Jan 21: 291

Jan 22: 440



Jan 24: 830



Jan 25: 1,287

Jan 26: 1,975

Jan 27: 2,744

Jan 28: 5,974

Jan 29: 7,711

Jan 30: 9,692



Jan 31: 11,791

Feb 1: 14,380 (number of dead across the country 304)

Feb 2: 17,205 (number of deaths 361)

Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)

Feb 4: 24,324 total cases, 490 deaths

Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll up by 73, now 563)

Feb 6: 31,161 (up 3,143), death toll is 636 (up 73)

Feb 7: 34,564. Deaths now at 722

Feb 8: 37,198, Death toll 811.

Feb 9: 40,171. Death toll 908.

Feb 10: 42,638. Death toll 1016.



If China can halt this virus it will be one of the great public health achievements of all time.