China reports 36 new coronavirus cases for yesterday

35 out of the 36 new confirmed cases are said to be imported cases





Hubei province reports one new confirmed case

There are 130 new asymptomatic cases yesterday

Currently there are 1,367 asymptomatic cases under observation

Make what you will with the numbers but the reality of the situation is that one cannot infer much from the figures that China has been putting out, and now even more so since they are statistically defunct because of the changes in case count definitions.





As I have said, it is better to keep an eye out on the trend and from an economic perspective, the narrative that China is putting out as well as the stimulus measures matter more.



