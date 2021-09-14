China reports 59 local transmitted COVID-19 cases in Fujian province

I posted yesterday on the mounting numbers in the province:

China COVID-19 - Outbreak in Putian, Fujian province, residents are being discouraged from leaving China is strict in dealing with outbreaks, and the response does manage to drive the numbers lower. There is a cost to the economy, of course, which is of relevance. The outbreaks in July and into August saw ports shut down and other negatives. China is strict in dealing with outbreaks, and the response does manage to drive the numbers lower. There is a cost to the economy, of course, which is of relevance. The outbreaks in July and into August saw ports shut down and other negatives.









These rolling impositions on business (and people's health!) are not just in China of course. Australia is deeply mired in its current wave, which has shuttered much of Sydney and Melbourne (around half of the country's population). The situation with restrictions is easing somewhat though, and the race is on to increase the vaccination rate and thus stave off future impacts.