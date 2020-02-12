China reports 2,015 new coronavirus cases (new reporting guidelines … )

Official numbers from China's National Health Commission

ICYMI, the way the numbers are reported changed:
If you were wary of the official data before, further reason to be so now.

  • Jan 17: 41
  • Jan 19: 62
  • Jan 20: 201
  • Jan 21: 291 
  • Jan 22: 440
  • Jan 24: 830
  • Jan 25: 1,287
  • Jan 26: 1,975
  • Jan 27: 2,744
  • Jan 28: 5,974
  • Jan 29: 7,711
  • Jan 30: 9,692
  • Jan 31: 11,791
  • Feb 1: 14,380 (number of dead across the country 304)
  • Feb 2: 17,205 (number of deaths 361)
  • Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)
  • Feb 4: 24,324 total cases, 490 deaths
  • Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll up by 73, now 563)
  • Feb 6: 31,161 (up 3,143), death toll is 636 (up 73)
  • Feb 7: 34,564. Deaths now at 722
  • Feb 8: 37,198, Death toll 811.
  • Feb 9: 40,171. Death toll 908.
  • Feb 10: 42,638. Death toll 1016.
  • Feb 11: 44,653. Death toll 1113.
The figures are for mainland China.
   


