China requires all foreign ships entering the South China Sea register with Chinese maritime authorities

China says the new rule will apply to the South China Sea, the East China Sea, and the islands and reefs dotted across those waters. China claims these as its territory.

As you'd expect, the US is having none of it.





Pentagon spokesperson comments:

"The United States remains firm that any coastal state law or regulation must not infringe upon navigation and overflight rights enjoyed by all nations under international law"

"Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims, including in the South China Sea, pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded lawful commerce, and the rights and interests of South China Sea and other littoral nations"

Tensions continue between the US and China.