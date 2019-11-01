China responds to US/China phone conversation: Talks achieved consensus

China's response to high level phone talks today

The USTR responded with comments about the US/China trade talks a short while ago. Now China is weighing in through China's Mofcom

  • US talks achieved consensus in principle
  • US discussed next step of trade consultations
I don't know if the impact is as a result of the recent comments, but the USDJPY has move to a new session high. The pair tests the 108.2380 - 108.276 target area.  

