China return from the long holiday today (ps Goldman Sachs GDP forecast)
China has been out for the Lunar New Year holiday from last week, markets reopen today.
We'll be getting a USD/CNY mid-rate setting from the People's Bank of China today after the long absence. CNY has not been trading although CNH has been.
And, as BTW, this via Goldman Sachs:
- we expect 2021 real GDP growth of 8.0% yoy-just below consensus-based on our belief that a policy mix of smaller government fiscal deficits. slower credit growth, and relatively tight housing policies should limit the pace of growth