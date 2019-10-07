China riskiest debt being sought after at a record pace

The Wall Street Journal report on local government financing vehicles raising money via debt, which is kept off the books of the municipalities themselves.

debt being sold at a record pace to fund infrastructure, and hence boost growth

central government has relaxed its stance on debt buildups

investors are betting state support will be there if needed

Local government financing vehicles have issued 2.37 trillion yuan ($332 billion) of domestic bonds this year.

up 38% from the same period in 2018

poised to break the full-year record of 2.56 trillion yuan set three years ago











