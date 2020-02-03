China said to be seeking US flexibility on Phase 1 trade pledges

Newswire report

I don't think this is a surprise given what's going on in the Chinese economy. The risk here is more that the US draws a hard line at a sensitive time.







The report says Chinese officials are hoping the US will agree to some flexibility on pledges, citing people familiar.





The agreement is supposed to take effect in mid-February and has a clause that says the US and China will consult "in the event that a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event" delays either side from complying.

