China said to consider closure of US consulate in Wuhan as response - Reuters source

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
EUR/USD extends breakout to highest level since October 2018
-
Dollar recovers from early losses as risk stumbles a little
-
AUD/USD extends gains to fresh highs since April 2019, buyers eye 0.7200 level next
-
EUR/USD needs to keep break of 1.15 to shift to higher range - Mizuho
-
US stocks end the session mixed.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC reportedly to pause easing as the economy recovers, wary of over-stimulus
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9718 (vs. yesterday at 6.9862)
-
RBNZ says domestic financial markets have stabilised, reduces its intervention
-
US Senate panel advances Judy Shelton nomination for Fed board
-
ECB's Schnabel: It is likely that PEPP envelope will be used in full