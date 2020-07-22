China said to consider closure of US consulate in Wuhan as response - Reuters source

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing an unnamed source on the matter

That's the usual tit-for-tat response when it comes to such matters between the two countries. The headline here isn't really weighing further on risk sentiment in European morning trade thus far, with US futures still seen down ~0.6% currently.
