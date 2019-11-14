China said to have stuck with US soybeans purchases amid trade talk uncertainty

But the amount purchased is less than what was anticipated









The purchases are said to be for shipments for December and January, though it is said that the size of the purchases may only be 10% to 15% of what the market expected.







ForexLive

I reckon there is still much caution in the wind as trade talks continue to sit in limbo over the past few weeks. I guess if anything else, it symbolises that there is some intention for a trade deal to be struck but the optimism isn't exactly beaming at the moment.

Bloomberg is reporting that Chinese private soybean processors have purchased about five cargoes of soybeans from the US this week, citing people familiar with the deals.