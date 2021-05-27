China said to raise limits on offshore borrowing for foreign banks

This will be a slight boost to foreign lenders in the country

It is being reported by Bloomberg that China has expanded limits for smaller lenders and foreign banks to borrow offshore, raising the leverage ration for such funding to 2.0 from 0.8 previously for institutions with less than ¥100 billion capital.





This will be a boost for foreign banks looking to expand investments in the country considering that onshore operations have always been a little regulation-heavy.



