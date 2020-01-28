China said to urge its citizens to delay foreign travel over virus fears

AFP reports







But if we do see a significant drop in Chinese travelers around the world, expect that to weigh on global economic conditions even more to start the year - especially in economies that rely heavily on tourism and services.

From the headline, it doesn't appear to be a hard rule but more of a travel advisory - along the lines of asking travelers to reconsider their plans. These travel warnings have always been a bit of a blur line and in my view, I don't ever see them having much impact.