China says that all temporary coronavirus hospitals in Wuhan are now shut

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This is being reported by Chinese state media

Just take note that China president Xi is visiting Wuhan today as authorities also look set to relax the strict precautionary measures in the city and province.

This could very well be Xi taking his victory lap but if the reported news are true, then this would be a step in the right direction to get the global economy back on track.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose