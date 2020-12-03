China says anti-dumping measures on Australian wine to last up to four months

Depending on "special circumstances", it can be extended to nine months

The above as announced by the Chinese commerce ministry. This relates to the move from last week here amid growing tensions between China and Australia.





So far, the trade retaliation is touching on a variety of areas but rest assured, both sides will not go as far as to touch on iron ore. That will be the ultimate signal of any relationship breakdown and both countries will not be able to afford letting it go down that path.