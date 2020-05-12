China says both sides should implement Phase One trade deal with equality, mutual respect

The Chinese foreign ministry offers up conciliatory tones on the trade deal





Phase One trade deal is beneficial for China and the US, and the world

This may explain the uptick in stocks in the early stages of the session as we see European equities pare losses on the day now to move into slightly positive territory. US futures are also down by just 0.2% now after keeping around 0.6% losses at the top of the hour earlier.





The reason why I would argue that the rhetoric is more conciliatory is because they haven't really gone on the line to make statements about this over the past few weeks/months. So, offering something like this now does display some intent in some way.



