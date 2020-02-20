China says expects consumption to bottom out in March, recover in Q2

Comments by China's commerce ministry official, Li Xingqian





Consumption will be most heavily impacted by coronavirus in Q1

Expects consumption to recover in Q2, perform even better in 2H 2020

Coronavirus to only have a short-term impact on consumption, economy

Some encouraging words there from Chinese authorities but I reckon it is still a case of having to wait and see to be sure.





So far, the domestic and global reverberations of the coronavirus outbreak have been difficult to quantify but we'll certainly get more clarity through economic data releases in the coming weeks/months.



