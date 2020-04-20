China says expresses grave concerns on Australia questioning its handling of the coronavirus

One to be mindful about in case it impacts the relationship between the two countries, which haven't been the best recently









It's nothing too harmful for now, but strained relations could lead to economic impact and that won't be good news for the aussie currency if that happens.







AUD/USD is keeping a little lower on the day at 0.6353 currently, off lows of 0.6336 earlier.

The Chinese foreign ministry says that it expresses grave concerns on Australia's foreign minister, Marise Payne, having insisted to call for an investigation into China's handling and transparency of the coronavirus pandemic.