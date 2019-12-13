China says first phase of trade deal with US agreed

China says first phase agreed





Says first phase of trade negotiations achieved major progress

An agreement has been reached on the text (another wire says 'context')



US will follow up on promise to cancel tariffs on a phased basis

Deal to protect Chinese firms' legal interests in dealing in US

Trade deal to boost confidence of global markets

Both sides agree to complete last stages as possible including translation and legal review of deal as soon as possible

Two sides agreed to negotiate on specific arrangement for a signing ceremony

China has decided to cancel tariffs scheduled to take effect on Sunday

China hopes US to follow up on its promises

China to import US wheat, rice and corn within quotas

Are talking about timing, place and details of signing deal



The Global Times reports that the deal text is done:







The text includes nine chapters, including #IPR , technology transfer, food and agriculture, financial services, exchange rate and transparency, expanding trade, bilateral evaluation, dispute settlement and final agreement.

There is a lot of confusion here. The Global Times reports that both sides have agreed to roll back tariffs.





One wire said that both sides had agreed to cancel Sunday tariffs but one wire said that only China had agreed to cancel those tariffs and that they were 'hopeful' the US would do the same.

