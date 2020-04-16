China says has not seen large-scale exodus of foreign direct investment
Comments by the Chinese commerce ministry
- China's solid economic fundamentals won't change
- Hasn't and won't see any exodus in foreign direct investment
- Many Japanese firms have expressed willingness to boost investment in China
As long as they are rebuffing that sentiment, expect the data to also show a similar narrative. For now, China is focused on showing that it has passed the 'coronavirus test' so expect the government commentary and actions to support that notion.