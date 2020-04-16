China says has not seen large-scale exodus of foreign direct investment

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese commerce ministry


  • China's solid economic fundamentals won't change
  • Hasn't and won't see any exodus in foreign direct investment
  • Many Japanese firms have expressed willingness to boost investment in China
ForexLive
As long as they are rebuffing that sentiment, expect the data to also show a similar narrative. For now, China is focused on showing that it has passed the 'coronavirus test' so expect the government commentary and actions to support that notion.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose