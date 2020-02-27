China says have not seen major relocation of supply, industrial chains out of the country so far

Comments by the Chinese commerce ministry





Problems faced by foreign companies to resume work will soon be resolved

Some multinational companies are expanding investment in China

They are still bullish on long-term prospects of the Chinese market

Will push for foreign companies and suppliers to resume work

I don't think any major shifts in the supply chain will occur overnight, but probably we could see bigger companies start to diversify their risks in the longer-term - or at least come up with some contingency planning to prevent such heavy disruptions in the future.





In any case, it is hard for most places to compete with China considering the costing and how big the market is over there. At the end of the day, money talks.



