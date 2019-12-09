China says hopes to reach trade agreement with US that satisfies both sides as soon as possible
Comments by the Chinese assistant commerce minister
- Says China is to actively boost imports
The trade headline is nothing new but the one on imports comes after we saw a bit of a boost in the November data over the weekend here.
With exports still slumping amid weaker global trade conditions, perhaps China can look towards boosting domestic demand to try and get its economy back on track next year.
For now, it is still early days though. One positive data point doesn't make a trend.