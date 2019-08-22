China says impact from US tariffs are overall manageable

Further comments by the Chinese commerce ministry





Hopes that US will show sincerity

Both sides' trade teams have been keeping in touch

Says it isn't necessary for US to intervene in Hong Kong

The same old, same old from China. There still isn't any fresh details about any possible meeting in Washington next month but given historical patterns, they tend to only be confirmed on the week itself.





The rest of the rhetoric isn't anything that we haven't heard of before so proceed as you will.



