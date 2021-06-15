China says it does not pose systemic challenges to other countries

China asks NATO to stop exaggerating its (China's) military power

The response from China is related to NATO issuing a communique (following the G7 meeting over the weekend) that said Beijing presents "systemic challenges" for the transatlantic security alliance

"China's stated ambitions and assertive behaviour present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security"

accused China of "rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal" and being "opaque in implementing its military modernisation"

highlighting China's military cooperation with Russia







