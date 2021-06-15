China says it does not pose systemic challenges to other countries

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China asks NATO to stop exaggerating its (China's) military power

The response from China is related to NATO issuing a communique (following the G7 meeting over the weekend) that said Beijing presents "systemic challenges" for the transatlantic security alliance
  • "China's stated ambitions and assertive behaviour present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security"
  • accused China of "rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal" and being "opaque in implementing its military modernisation"
  • highlighting China's military cooperation with Russia



