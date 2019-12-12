China says it expects tourism shift away from US, Australia to Asia for Lunar New Year period
Coincidentally they make mention to the two countries that have seen rising tensions with China this yearChina's aviation regulator said that they expect a decline in airline capacity and bookings to the US and Australia over the Lunar New Year period for the first time in four years - owing to a shift in tourist destinations.
The body said that Japan, Thailand and South Korea will rank among the most popular destinations for Chinese travellers for the holiday period early next year instead.
It may be a whole lot of nothing but it could also be pointing towards increasing animosity between China and the US, Australia in general. Just something to take note of.