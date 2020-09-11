China says it has no interest in meddling with US election, issues warning to Microsoft

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

  • Denies any meddling in US election
  • Warns Microsoft not to 'make things up out of nothing'
This comes after Microsoft reported that they found hackers targeting the US election here, pointing out that:

  • Strontium, operating from Russia, has attacked more than 200 organizations including political campaigns, advocacy groups, parties and political consultants
  • Zirconium, operating from China, has attacked high-profile individuals associated with the election, including people associated with the Joe Biden for President campaign and prominent leaders in the international affairs community
  • Phosphorus, operating from Iran, has continued to attack the personal accounts of people associated with the Donald J. Trump for President campaign
But majority of these attacks had not been successful, according to Microsoft, adding that no attacks were launched on groups handling the voting systems themselves.

