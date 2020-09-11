China says it has no interest in meddling with US election, issues warning to Microsoft
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
- Denies any meddling in US election
- Warns Microsoft not to 'make things up out of nothing'
This comes after Microsoft reported that they found hackers targeting the US election here, pointing out that:
But majority of these attacks had not been successful, according to Microsoft, adding that no attacks were launched on groups handling the voting systems themselves.
- Strontium, operating from Russia, has attacked more than 200 organizations including political campaigns, advocacy groups, parties and political consultants
- Zirconium, operating from China, has attacked high-profile individuals associated with the election, including people associated with the Joe Biden for President campaign and prominent leaders in the international affairs community
- Phosphorus, operating from Iran, has continued to attack the personal accounts of people associated with the Donald J. Trump for President campaign