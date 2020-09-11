China says it has no interest in meddling with US election, issues warning to Microsoft

Strontium, operating from Russia, has attacked more than 200 organizations including political campaigns, advocacy groups, parties and political consultants Zirconium, operating from China, has attacked high-profile individuals associated with the election, including people associated with the Joe Biden for President campaign and prominent leaders in the international affairs community Phosphorus, operating from Iran, has continued to attack the personal accounts of people associated with the Donald J. Trump for President campaign

But majority of these attacks had not been successful, according to Microsoft, adding that no attacks were launched on groups handling the voting systems themselves.