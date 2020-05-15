China says it is in the interest of itself and the US to keep developing bilateral relations

China responds to remarks by Trump from yesterday











See here for global coronavirus case data

There's no way that we'll see the US cut ties completely with China so don't be too alarmed by the headline, but this just reaffirms that both sides are struggling to see eye to eye on many issues right now amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis as well.

Trump yesterday flirted with the idea of cutting ties with China and says that he doesn't want to be speaking with Xi Jinping at the moment, raising further questions about the current relations between the two countries.