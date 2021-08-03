China says it is to test all Wuhan residents for COVID-19 amid delta variant outbreak

China confronts its biggest spread of COVID-19 since January





The country reported 99 infections yesterday, before another seven cases were announced in Wuhan and one more in Beijing later in the day.





The latest spread is a bit concerning considering the supposedly extremely tight restrictions in place, especially in Wuhan.





The headline here is one that might border on being uncomfortable for risk assets as it could suggest that the risk of the delta variant spread is starting to have a broader impact across recovering economies all over the world.